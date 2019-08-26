Comparing of Genprex Inc. (GNPX) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genprex Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Genprex Inc. is 30.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 30.5. The Current Ratio of rival Cortexyme Inc. is 15.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.9. Genprex Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cortexyme Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares and 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. 51.7% are Genprex Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Genprex Inc. had bearish trend while Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.