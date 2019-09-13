Comparing of Genpact Limited (G) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact Limited 37 2.31 N/A 1.47 26.92 TriNet Group Inc. 65 1.19 N/A 2.79 26.41

Table 1 highlights Genpact Limited and TriNet Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TriNet Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Genpact Limited. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Genpact Limited’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than TriNet Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Genpact Limited and TriNet Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact Limited 0.00% 20.3% 7.9% TriNet Group Inc. 0.00% 48.2% 8.2%

Risk & Volatility

Genpact Limited has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TriNet Group Inc.’s 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.88 beta.

Liquidity

Genpact Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, TriNet Group Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Genpact Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TriNet Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Genpact Limited and TriNet Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact Limited 0 1 2 2.67 TriNet Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genpact Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 13.46% and an $45 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Genpact Limited and TriNet Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.1% and 89.2%. 0.9% are Genpact Limited’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of TriNet Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genpact Limited 0.43% 2.51% 11.12% 33.96% 31.43% 47.02% TriNet Group Inc. 1.6% 7.12% 15.41% 61.41% 29.61% 75.3%

For the past year Genpact Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than TriNet Group Inc.

Summary

TriNet Group Inc. beats Genpact Limited on 7 of the 11 factors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) management services worldwide. The company offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company offers enterprise application services comprising business intelligence and data services, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, and technology integration; IT infrastructure management services, including end user computing, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and collections and customer services in the areas of consumer banking, business-to-business finance, and mortgage servicing. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, consumer product goods, healthcare, high tech, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and life sciences industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.