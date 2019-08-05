Comparing of Genomic Health Inc. (GHDX) and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genomic Health Inc. 66 6.19 N/A 1.13 64.75 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 158 1.39 N/A 9.09 18.43

Table 1 demonstrates Genomic Health Inc. and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Genomic Health Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Genomic Health Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genomic Health Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 13.1% Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0.00% 12.5% 5.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.06 beta means Genomic Health Inc.’s volatility is 6.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s 5.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

Genomic Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. On the competitive side is, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Genomic Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Analyst Recommendations

Genomic Health Inc. and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genomic Health Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0 2 6 2.75

$74.17 is Genomic Health Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 4.16%. Competitively Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a consensus price target of $181.88, with potential upside of 15.27%. The information presented earlier suggests that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings looks more robust than Genomic Health Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94% of Genomic Health Inc. shares and 95.4% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of Genomic Health Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genomic Health Inc. 11.88% 23.97% 14.3% -2.34% 39.36% 13.29% Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings -5.94% -4.29% 3.95% 21.07% -2.94% 32.57%

For the past year Genomic Health Inc. has weaker performance than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings beats Genomic Health Inc.

Genomic Health, Inc., a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions. The company offers the Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer test that is used for early stage invasive breast cancer patients to predict the likelihood of breast cancer recurrence and chemotherapy benefit. It also provides the Oncotype DX colon cancer test, which is used to predict the likelihood of colon cancer recurrence in patients with stage II disease, as well as for use in patients with stage III disease treated with oxaliplatin-containing adjuvant therapy. In addition, the company provides the Oncotype DX tests for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ, a pre-invasive form of breast cancer; the Oncotype DX prostate cancer test, which provides a genomic prostate score to predict disease aggressiveness in men with low risk disease, as well as used to enhance treatment decisions for prostate cancer patients in conjunction with the Gleason score or tumor grading; and Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test, a non-invasive liquid biopsy test, which uses next-generation sequencing to identify and select actionable genomic alterations to quantify the presence and burden of cancer, as well as helps to predict the sensitivity or resistance to specific drugs for patients with certain late-stage cancers, such as lung, breast, colon, melanoma, ovarian, or gastrointestinal cancers. Its development stage pipeline products include Oncotype TRACK products for non-invasive tumor monitoring. The company offers its products through a network of distributors. Genomic Health, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Epic Sciences, Inc. and BiocartisGroup NV. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. The company offers a range of clinical laboratory tests and procedures, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, HCV tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens. It also provides specialty testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, and pain management; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other complex procedures. In addition, the company provides drug development solutions, as well as laboratory testing services. Further, it provides its testing services through a sales force to the managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, food and nutritional companies, and independent clinical laboratories. The company has collaboration with university, hospital and academic institutions, such as Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, Boston University, Columbia University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, and Yale University to license and commercialize new diagnostic tests. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.