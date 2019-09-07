Comparing of Genomic Health Inc. (GHDX) and DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) and DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genomic Health Inc. 66 6.47 N/A 1.13 64.75 DexCom Inc. 139 12.26 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Genomic Health Inc. and DexCom Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genomic Health Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 13.1% DexCom Inc. 0.00% -21.9% -8.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.06 beta means Genomic Health Inc.’s volatility is 6.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, DexCom Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

Genomic Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. On the competitive side is, DexCom Inc. which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 6.8 Quick Ratio. DexCom Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Genomic Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Genomic Health Inc. and DexCom Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genomic Health Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 DexCom Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

$73 is Genomic Health Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -1.82%. Competitively DexCom Inc. has an average price target of $177.43, with potential upside of 10.56%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, DexCom Inc. is looking more favorable than Genomic Health Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94% of Genomic Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.6% of DexCom Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Genomic Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of DexCom Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genomic Health Inc. 11.88% 23.97% 14.3% -2.34% 39.36% 13.29% DexCom Inc. 2.56% 3.59% 32.25% 9.23% 67.97% 30.94%

For the past year Genomic Health Inc. was less bullish than DexCom Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors DexCom Inc. beats Genomic Health Inc.

Genomic Health, Inc., a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions. The company offers the Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer test that is used for early stage invasive breast cancer patients to predict the likelihood of breast cancer recurrence and chemotherapy benefit. It also provides the Oncotype DX colon cancer test, which is used to predict the likelihood of colon cancer recurrence in patients with stage II disease, as well as for use in patients with stage III disease treated with oxaliplatin-containing adjuvant therapy. In addition, the company provides the Oncotype DX tests for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ, a pre-invasive form of breast cancer; the Oncotype DX prostate cancer test, which provides a genomic prostate score to predict disease aggressiveness in men with low risk disease, as well as used to enhance treatment decisions for prostate cancer patients in conjunction with the Gleason score or tumor grading; and Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test, a non-invasive liquid biopsy test, which uses next-generation sequencing to identify and select actionable genomic alterations to quantify the presence and burden of cancer, as well as helps to predict the sensitivity or resistance to specific drugs for patients with certain late-stage cancers, such as lung, breast, colon, melanoma, ovarian, or gastrointestinal cancers. Its development stage pipeline products include Oncotype TRACK products for non-invasive tumor monitoring. The company offers its products through a network of distributors. Genomic Health, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Epic Sciences, Inc. and BiocartisGroup NV. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Redwood City, California.

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of patients with and without diabetes. Its products include DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; DexCom G4 PLATINUM with Share, a remote monitoring system; and DexCom G5 Mobile, a CGM system that directly communicates to a patientÂ’s mobile and its data can be integrated with DexCom CLARITY, which is a next generation cloud-based reporting software for personalized, easy-to-understand analysis of trends to improve diabetes management. The company also offers sensor augmented insulin pumps. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.