Comparing of Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)

As Biotechnology companies, Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 11.99 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genocea Biosciences Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.34 beta means Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 134.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. XOMA Corporation’s 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6. The Current Ratio of rival XOMA Corporation is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. XOMA Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and XOMA Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a 19.75% upside potential and an average target price of $3.88. Competitively XOMA Corporation has an average target price of $26, with potential upside of 45.90%. The data provided earlier shows that XOMA Corporation appears more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and XOMA Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.3% and 52.8%. Insiders held 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 9.6% are XOMA Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than XOMA Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors XOMA Corporation beats Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.