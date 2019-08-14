Comparing of Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

We will be contrasting the differences between Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.80 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Risk & Volatility

Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a 2.34 beta, while its volatility is 134.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.23 beta which is 123.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 6 and 6 respectively. Its competitor Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is $3.88, with potential upside of 29.34%. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 average target price and a 1,944.61% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares and 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.