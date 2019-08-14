Comparing of Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

We will be contrasting the differences between Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.80
|N/A
|-1.32
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-60.2%
Risk & Volatility
Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a 2.34 beta, while its volatility is 134.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.23 beta which is 123.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 6 and 6 respectively. Its competitor Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The average target price of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is $3.88, with potential upside of 29.34%. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 average target price and a 1,944.61% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc., based on analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares and 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.76%
|-26.9%
|-66.62%
|-70.86%
|-88.14%
|-69.58%
For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
