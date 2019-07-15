Comparing of Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Both Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Volatility and Risk

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.94 and it happens to be 194.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a 2.37 beta which is 137.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. Synthetic Biologics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.88, while its potential upside is 9.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.2% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -2.01% -6.35% -7.67% -29.75% -93.82% 5.36%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.