Comparing of Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 10.28 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.94 beta indicates that Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 194.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.68 beta which makes it 32.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Genocea Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1.84% for Genocea Biosciences Inc. with consensus target price of $3.88.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.9% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 11.3% are Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -42.55% -62.5% -62.46% -69.36% -70.3% -34.25%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.