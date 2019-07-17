Comparing of Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

As Biotechnology businesses, Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.67 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3%

Risk & Volatility

Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a 2.94 beta, while its volatility is 194.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MannKind Corporation’s 149.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Genocea Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and MannKind Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.88, while its potential upside is 7.18%. Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation’s consensus price target is $3.33, while its potential upside is 220.19%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.5% of MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, MannKind Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44% MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than MannKind Corporation

Summary

Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors MannKind Corporation.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.