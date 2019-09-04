Comparing of Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|8
|73.93
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.7%
|-47%
Risk and Volatility
Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.34 beta. In other hand, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has beta of 0.36 which is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 6 and 6 respectively. Its competitor Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Kindred Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Kindred Biosciences Inc. is $20.67, which is potential 194.03% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.3% and 66.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|5.9%
|-18.81%
|-21.25%
|-30.76%
|-49.1%
|-37.72%
For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.
