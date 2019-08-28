Comparing of Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
|BioTime Inc.
|1
|39.92
|N/A
|0.43
|2.53
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
|BioTime Inc.
|0.00%
|43%
|39.6%
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 2.34 shows that Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BioTime Inc.’s 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.81 beta.
Liquidity
6 and 6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. Its rival BioTime Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and BioTime Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|BioTime Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Genocea Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $2, and a -35.90% downside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Genocea Biosciences Inc. and BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.3% and 43.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
|BioTime Inc.
|-6.78%
|6.8%
|-14.06%
|-22.54%
|-40.74%
|20.48%
For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than BioTime Inc.
Summary
BioTime Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.
