Comparing of Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 39.92 N/A 0.43 2.53

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.34 shows that Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BioTime Inc.’s 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

6 and 6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. Its rival BioTime Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and BioTime Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genocea Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $2, and a -35.90% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genocea Biosciences Inc. and BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.3% and 43.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than BioTime Inc.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.