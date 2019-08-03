Comparing of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Both GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 7 4.80 N/A -0.91 0.00 Viveve Medical Inc. 1 0.41 N/A -1.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and Viveve Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -137% -54.1% Viveve Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% -113.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.26 beta indicates that GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Viveve Medical Inc. has beta of -0.29 which is 129.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Viveve Medical Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Viveve Medical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and Viveve Medical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Viveve Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s upside potential is 82.42% at a $11 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares and 66.1% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares. About 5.6% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GenMark Diagnostics Inc. -1.11% -3.1% -19.33% -3.4% 3.64% 28.81% Viveve Medical Inc. 1.18% -54.83% -67.74% -85.17% -91.65% -83.62%

For the past year GenMark Diagnostics Inc. has 28.81% stronger performance while Viveve Medical Inc. has -83.62% weaker performance.

Summary

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Viveve Medical Inc.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test. The company also provides ePlex instrument and RP panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results without any additional steps. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.