Comparing of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) and Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) and Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 7 5.13 N/A -0.91 0.00 Natus Medical Incorporated 28 1.70 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and Natus Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and Natus Medical Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -137% -54.1% Natus Medical Incorporated 0.00% -4.5% -2.8%

Volatility and Risk

GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s current beta is 1.46 and it happens to be 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Natus Medical Incorporated has a 0.54 beta which is 46.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Natus Medical Incorporated are 2.1 and 1.5 respectively. GenMark Diagnostics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Natus Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and Natus Medical Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Natus Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential upside is 70.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and Natus Medical Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.6% and 88.3%. About 4.3% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.5% are Natus Medical Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GenMark Diagnostics Inc. -4.89% -3.36% 17.87% 48.25% 7.96% 47.94% Natus Medical Incorporated -2.91% 4.03% -1.74% -13.02% -26.2% -23.45%

For the past year GenMark Diagnostics Inc. had bullish trend while Natus Medical Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors GenMark Diagnostics Inc. beats Natus Medical Incorporated.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test. The company also provides ePlex instrument and RP panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results without any additional steps. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The companyÂ’s product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. It offers diagnostic electroencephalography (EEG), ambulatory EEG, and long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, intra-operative monitoring, and diagnostic and monitoring transcranial doppler ultrasound technology systems. The company also provides hearing screening products to screen the hearing; brain injury products to diagnose the severity of brain injury; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. In addition, it offers jaundice management products to treat jaundice; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; NicView streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit; and nursery essential products used in the everyday operation of a newborn intensive care unit. Further, the company provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.