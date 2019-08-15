Comparing of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Since GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 7 4.92 N/A -0.91 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 185 11.30 N/A 3.61 59.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -137% -54.1% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 0.00% 22% 12.9%

Volatility and Risk

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 0.89 beta which is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 2 4 9 2.60

GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s upside potential is 71.07% at a $11 average target price. On the other hand, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s potential downside is -6.49% and its average target price is $201.4. The results provided earlier shows that GenMark Diagnostics Inc. appears more favorable than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93% and 87.5%. Insiders held roughly 5.6% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GenMark Diagnostics Inc. -1.11% -3.1% -19.33% -3.4% 3.64% 28.81% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation -0.94% 14.89% 21.36% 26.14% 49.7% 38.96%

For the past year GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test. The company also provides ePlex instrument and RP panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results without any additional steps. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve. In addition, it produces pericardial valves from biologically inert animal tissue; and provides heart valve repair therapies, including annuloplasty rings and systems. Further, the company offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patientÂ’s heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; and Oximetry Central Venous Catheters for continuous measurement of central venous oxygen saturation. Additionally, its critical care products include disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection; and peripheral vascular products used to treat endolumenal occlusive disease, such as embolectomy catheters for removing blood clots from peripheral blood vessels. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.