Comparing of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

This is a contrast between GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 7 4.91 N/A -0.91 0.00 Abbott Laboratories 80 4.80 N/A 1.64 52.98

Table 1 demonstrates GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and Abbott Laboratories’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and Abbott Laboratories’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -137% -54.1% Abbott Laboratories 0.00% 7.7% 3.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.26 beta indicates that GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is 26.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Abbott Laboratories has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Abbott Laboratories’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. GenMark Diagnostics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Abbott Laboratories.

Analyst Ratings

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and Abbott Laboratories Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Abbott Laboratories 0 0 5 3.00

GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 71.34% and an $11 consensus target price. Abbott Laboratories on the other hand boasts of a $90.17 consensus target price and a 7.42% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that GenMark Diagnostics Inc. seems more appealing than Abbott Laboratories.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76% of Abbott Laboratories are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.6% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Abbott Laboratories’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GenMark Diagnostics Inc. -1.11% -3.1% -19.33% -3.4% 3.64% 28.81% Abbott Laboratories -1.68% 3.09% 10.62% 21.51% 33.65% 20.42%

For the past year GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Abbott Laboratories.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats on 5 of the 9 factors GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test. The company also provides ePlex instrument and RP panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results without any additional steps. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.