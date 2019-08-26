Comparing of Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Both Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 39.55 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genmab A/S and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Genmab A/S and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Genmab A/S is $23, with potential upside of 13.41%. Meanwhile, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $10.5, while its potential upside is 352.59%. The results provided earlier shows that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Genmab A/S, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Genmab A/S and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 44.7%. Competitively, 0.1% are Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year Genmab A/S had bullish trend while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.