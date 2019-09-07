Comparing of Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Genmab A/S and Eyenovia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Genmab A/S and Eyenovia Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genmab A/S’s upside potential is 10.26% at a $23 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genmab A/S and Eyenovia Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 8.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Genmab A/S has weaker performance than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Genmab A/S beats Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.