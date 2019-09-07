Comparing of Genmab A/S (GMAB) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genmab A/S and DBV Technologies S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Genmab A/S and DBV Technologies S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 2 3.00

Genmab A/S’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 10.26%. DBV Technologies S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $19.5 average target price and a 90.80% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that DBV Technologies S.A. seems more appealing than Genmab A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Genmab A/S shares and 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51%

For the past year Genmab A/S was less bullish than DBV Technologies S.A.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.