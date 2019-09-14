Comparing of Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.12 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genmab A/S and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Genmab A/S and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Genmab A/S and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genmab A/S’s upside potential currently stands at 14.66% and an $23 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Genmab A/S and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 47%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92%

For the past year Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance while Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.