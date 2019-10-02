Comparing of Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

As Biotechnology companies, Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genmab A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|24
|0.00
|8.81M
|-3.22
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Genmab A/S and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|36,450,144.81%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Genmab A/S and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 15.12% for Genmab A/S with average target price of $23.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
For the past year Genmab A/S was less bullish than Akero Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Genmab A/S.
