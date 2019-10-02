Comparing of Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

As Biotechnology companies, Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 8.81M -3.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genmab A/S and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 36,450,144.81% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Genmab A/S and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 15.12% for Genmab A/S with average target price of $23.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Genmab A/S was less bullish than Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Genmab A/S.