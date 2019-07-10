Comparing of Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy Ltd. 9 1.09 N/A 0.78 12.99 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 5 8.82 N/A 0.39 10.83

Table 1 demonstrates Genie Energy Ltd. and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Genie Energy Ltd. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Genie Energy Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy Ltd. 0.00% 12.1% 6.7% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Genie Energy Ltd. is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.51 beta. Competitively, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s beta is 0.06 which is 94.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Genie Energy Ltd. and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 19.8%. Insiders owned 1.8% of Genie Energy Ltd. shares. Comparatively, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genie Energy Ltd. 7.66% 22.37% 28.59% 46.45% 100% 67.83% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -2.79% -22.74% -2.56% -23.3% -40.54% -12.92%

For the past year Genie Energy Ltd. has 67.83% stronger performance while San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has -12.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Genie Energy Ltd. beats San Juan Basin Royalty Trust on 10 of the 10 factors.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The company also holds an 85.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel; an 88.2% interest in an oil shale exploration project in Central Mongolia; and an 86.1% interest in an oil shale development project in IsraelÂ’s Shfela Basin. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.