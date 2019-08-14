Comparing of Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) and Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) and Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy Ltd. 9 0.69 N/A 0.78 14.15 Matador Resources Company 19 1.98 N/A 1.71 10.32

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Genie Energy Ltd. and Matador Resources Company. Matador Resources Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Genie Energy Ltd. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Genie Energy Ltd. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genie Energy Ltd. and Matador Resources Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy Ltd. 0.00% 27.1% 15.2% Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2%

Volatility & Risk

Genie Energy Ltd.’s current beta is 1.37 and it happens to be 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Matador Resources Company is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Genie Energy Ltd. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Matador Resources Company has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Genie Energy Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Matador Resources Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Genie Energy Ltd. and Matador Resources Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genie Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Matador Resources Company 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Matador Resources Company has a consensus price target of $30, with potential upside of 113.83%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genie Energy Ltd. and Matador Resources Company are owned by institutional investors at 22.6% and 99.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Genie Energy Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 1.4% are Matador Resources Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genie Energy Ltd. 2.99% -1.17% 27.55% 29.04% 109.11% 82.75% Matador Resources Company -2.43% -9.82% -5.92% -11.23% -47.42% 13.52%

For the past year Genie Energy Ltd. has stronger performance than Matador Resources Company

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The company also holds an 85.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel; an 88.2% interest in an oil shale exploration project in Central Mongolia; and an 86.1% interest in an oil shale development project in IsraelÂ’s Shfela Basin. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.