Comparing of Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) and Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Since Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) and Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy Ltd. 9 0.71 N/A 0.78 14.15 Laredo Petroleum Inc. 3 0.64 N/A 0.99 3.35

Table 1 demonstrates Genie Energy Ltd. and Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Laredo Petroleum Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Genie Energy Ltd. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Genie Energy Ltd. is presently more expensive than Laredo Petroleum Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy Ltd. 0.00% 27.1% 15.2% Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.00% 21.2% 9.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.37 beta indicates that Genie Energy Ltd. is 37.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s 1.45 beta is the reason why it is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.6% of Genie Energy Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.9% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.3% of Genie Energy Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genie Energy Ltd. 2.99% -1.17% 27.55% 29.04% 109.11% 82.75% Laredo Petroleum Inc. 12.54% 11.41% 11.78% -13.99% -65.02% -8.29%

For the past year Genie Energy Ltd. has 82.75% stronger performance while Laredo Petroleum Inc. has -8.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Genie Energy Ltd. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The company also holds an 85.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel; an 88.2% interest in an oil shale exploration project in Central Mongolia; and an 86.1% interest in an oil shale development project in IsraelÂ’s Shfela Basin. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 167,100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.