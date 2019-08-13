Comparing of Genfit SA (GNFT) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT)

As Biotechnology companies, Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Genfit SA and Ophthotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Genfit SA and Ophthotech Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genfit SA and Ophthotech Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Genfit SA has a 252.24% upside potential and an average price target of $56.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genfit SA and Ophthotech Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 65.14%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.