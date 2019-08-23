Comparing of Genfit SA (GNFT) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genfit SA
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.03
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Genfit SA and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Genfit SA and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-49.1%
|-44.4%
Analyst Recommendations
Genfit SA and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Genfit SA’s upside potential is 232.35% at a $56.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 209.33% and its consensus target price is $30.5. Based on the data delivered earlier, Genfit SA is looking more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., analysts opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Genfit SA shares and 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-9.51%
|-11.61%
|-17.6%
|-35.38%
|-12.2%
|-57.99%
For the past year Genfit SA’s stock price has smaller decline than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Summary
Genfit SA beats on 6 of the 7 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.