Comparing of Genfit SA (GNFT) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Both Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 99 12.97 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Genfit SA and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Genfit SA and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 11 2.69

$56.5 is Genfit SA’s average price target while its potential upside is 185.50%. Meanwhile, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $159.29, while its potential upside is 102.50%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Genfit SA is looking more favorable than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Genfit SA shares are held by institutional investors while 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43%

For the past year Genfit SA had bullish trend while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.