Comparing of Genfit SA (GNFT) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genfit SA and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Genfit SA and G1 Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 183.35% for Genfit SA with average target price of $56.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genfit SA and G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 86.5% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13%

For the past year Genfit SA was less bullish than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 5 of the 7 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.