Comparing of Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) and Civitas Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CIVI)

Genesis Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:GEN) and Civitas Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) are two firms in the Long-Term Care Facilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesis Healthcare Inc. 1 0.03 N/A -1.78 0.00 Civitas Solutions Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Genesis Healthcare Inc. and Civitas Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Genesis Healthcare Inc. and Civitas Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesis Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 15.8% -4% Civitas Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.3% of Genesis Healthcare Inc. shares and 93.25% of Civitas Solutions Inc. shares. About 8.4% of Genesis Healthcare Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.55% of Civitas Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genesis Healthcare Inc. -2.5% -4.1% -7.14% -24.03% -19.31% -0.85% Civitas Solutions Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Genesis Healthcare Inc. beats Civitas Solutions Inc.

Genesis HealthCare, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy. In addition, the company offers other specialty medical services, including management, physician, staffing, and other healthcare related services. As of December 31, 2016, it provided inpatient services through a network of 499 skilled nursing and assisted/senior living facilities, including 473 skilled nursing facilities and 26 stand-alone assisted/senior living facilities across 34 states. Genesis HealthCare, Inc. also supplied rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to approximately 1,700 healthcare locations in 45 states and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as FC-GEN Operations Investment, LLC and changed its name to Genesis HealthCare, Inc. in February 2015. Genesis HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

Civitas Solutions, Inc. provides home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and/or medically complex disabilities and challenges in the United States. It operates through three segments: Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD), Post-Acute Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS), and At-Risk Youth (ARY). The I/DD segment offers services to adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Its programs include residential support, day habilitation, vocational, case management, crisis intervention, and hourly support care. The SRS segment delivers services to individuals who have suffered acquired brain injury, spinal injuries, and other catastrophic injuries and illnesses. This segmentÂ’s services range from sub-acute healthcare for individuals with intensive medical needs to day treatment programs; and include neurorehabilitation, neurobehavioral rehabilitation, specialized nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapies, supported living, outpatient treatment, and pre-vocational services. The ARY segment offers services to youth with emotional, behavioral, and/or medically complex challenges. This segmentÂ’s programs include therapeutic foster care, family preservation, adoption services, early intervention, school-based services, and juvenile offender programs. The company also delivers elder services, such as case and medication management, nursing oversight, nutrition, daily living assistance, therapeutic services, and transportation. The company serves state, local, and other government payors and non-public payors. As of March 31, 2017, it served approximately 11,700 clients in residential settings and 18,000 clients in non-residential settings in 35 states. The company was formerly known as NMH Holdings, Inc. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Civitas Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of Vestar Capital Partners.