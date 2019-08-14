Comparing of Genesco Inc. (GCO) and Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) and Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Apparel Stores. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesco Inc. 44 0.24 N/A 3.19 12.35 Duluth Holdings Inc. 18 0.54 N/A 0.51 24.06

Table 1 demonstrates Genesco Inc. and Duluth Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Duluth Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Genesco Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Genesco Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genesco Inc. and Duluth Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesco Inc. 0.00% -5.7% -3% Duluth Holdings Inc. 0.00% 11% 5%

Risk & Volatility

Genesco Inc. has a beta of 0.51 and its 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Duluth Holdings Inc.’s beta is 0.16 which is 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genesco Inc. Its rival Duluth Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 0.3 respectively. Duluth Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Genesco Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Genesco Inc. and Duluth Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesco Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Duluth Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 37.03% for Genesco Inc. with average price target of $44.33. Meanwhile, Duluth Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $19, while its potential upside is 96.08%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Duluth Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Genesco Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Genesco Inc. shares and 41% of Duluth Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.4% of Genesco Inc. shares. Competitively, Duluth Holdings Inc. has 4.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genesco Inc. -3.34% -6.39% -9.12% -16.09% -1.43% -11.11% Duluth Holdings Inc. -5.15% -12.08% -23.63% -46.97% -47.27% -51.84%

For the past year Genesco Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Duluth Holdings Inc.

Summary

Duluth Holdings Inc. beats Genesco Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Genesco Inc. retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The companyÂ’s Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Little Burgundy, and Underground by Journeys retail stores, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. Its Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear for men and women, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce. The companyÂ’s Lids Sports Group segment operates headwear and accessory stores primarily under the Lids banner; Lids Locker Room and Lids Clubhouse stores, which sell licensed sports headwear, apparel, and accessories to sports fans; and Locker Room by Lids leased departments in Macy's department stores that sell headwear, apparel, accessories, and novelties from an assortment of college and professional teams, as well as sells headwear and accessories through e-commerce. Its Johnston & Murphy Group segment engages in retail, catalog, and e-commerce, as well as wholesale distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories primarily for men. This segment also provides men's and women's footwear and leather accessories under the Trask brand through retailers and department stores, an e-commerce Website, and catalog. The companyÂ’s Licensed Brands segment markets casual footwear under the Dockers brand for men; and G.H. Bass trademark footwear and other brands. As of March 10, 2017, it operated approximately 2,775 retail stores and leased departments in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and Germany. The companyÂ’s e-commerce Websites include journeys.com, journeyskidz.com, journeys.ca, shibyjourneys.com, schuh.co.uk, littleburgundyshoes.com, johnstonmurphy.com, lids.com, lids.ca, lidslockerroom.com, lidsclubhouse.com, neweracap.com, trask.com, and dockersshoes.com. Genesco Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked. Duluth Holdings Inc. markets its products through its Website, catalogs, and retail stores. As of October 5, 2017, it operated 26 retail stores. The company was formerly known as GEMPLERÂ’S, Inc. and changed its name to Duluth Holdings Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin.