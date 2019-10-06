Comparing of General Motors Company (GM) and Its Peers

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is a company in the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

General Motors Company has 78.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 32.64% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.1% of General Motors Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.78% of all Auto Manufacturers – Major companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has General Motors Company and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors Company 3,340,459,647.25% 23.40% 4.00% Industry Average 166.08% 10.78% 3.98%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares General Motors Company and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors Company 1.25B 37 6.56 Industry Average 2.72B 1.63B 12.09

General Motors Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio General Motors Company is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for General Motors Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors Company 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.50 2.75

General Motors Company currently has an average target price of $52.75, suggesting a potential upside of 51.10%. As a group, Auto Manufacturers – Major companies have a potential upside of 84.80%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, General Motors Company make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of General Motors Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Motors Company -1.32% 4.1% 4.1% 3.2% 7.09% 20.6% Industry Average 8.69% 10.23% 7.09% 26.49% 19.63% 51.61%

For the past year General Motors Company was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of General Motors Company are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, General Motors Company’s peers have 2.60 and 2.32 for Current and Quick Ratio. General Motors Company’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than General Motors Company.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.41 shows that General Motors Company is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, General Motors Company’s rivals have beta of 1.35 which is 34.63% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

General Motors Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

General Motors Company’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.