Comparing of General Finance Corporation (GFN) and GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX)

Both General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) and GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) compete on a level playing field in the Rental & Leasing Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Finance Corporation 8 0.73 N/A -1.00 0.00 GATX Corporation 76 2.04 N/A 5.06 15.19

Table 1 demonstrates General Finance Corporation and GATX Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of General Finance Corporation and GATX Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Finance Corporation 0.00% -21.4% -3.8% GATX Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 2.7%

Risk & Volatility

General Finance Corporation has a 1.49 beta, while its volatility is 49.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, GATX Corporation’s 51.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both General Finance Corporation and GATX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 24.4% and 0% respectively. 4.7% are General Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of GATX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Finance Corporation 9.63% -4.49% -13.21% -11.98% -38.79% -20.08% GATX Corporation -1.25% -2.67% -0.17% -0.3% -5.57% 8.54%

For the past year General Finance Corporation has -20.08% weaker performance while GATX Corporation has 8.54% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors GATX Corporation beats General Finance Corporation.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotive. This segment also offers services, including interior cleaning of railcars, routine maintenance and repairs to car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance work, wheelset replacements, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling. The Rail International segment leases railcars, as well as offers repair, regulatory compliance, and modernization work for railcars. The ASC segment operates a fleet of vessels that provide waterborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, such as iron ore, coal, limestone aggregates, and metallurgical limestone for the steel makers, automobile manufacturing, electricity generation, and non-residential construction markets. The Portfolio Management segment is involved in leasing, marine, and asset remarketing operations, as well as manages portfolios of assets for third parties. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 148,941 railcars; 660 locomotives; 17 vessels; and 18,500 boxcars. GATX Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.