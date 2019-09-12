Comparing of General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC)

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) and Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Dynamics Corporation 176 1.43 N/A 11.29 16.47 Astrotech Corporation 3 146.79 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for General Dynamics Corporation and Astrotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Dynamics Corporation 0.00% 26.7% 7% Astrotech Corporation 0.00% -371% -264%

Volatility and Risk

General Dynamics Corporation’s current beta is 1.2 and it happens to be 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Astrotech Corporation’s 130.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.3 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for General Dynamics Corporation and Astrotech Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score General Dynamics Corporation 1 2 1 2.25 Astrotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of General Dynamics Corporation is $191.75, with potential upside of 1.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.2% of General Dynamics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.1% of Astrotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. General Dynamics Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 43.81% are Astrotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Dynamics Corporation -0.91% 1.86% 5.41% 8.79% -5.26% 18.27% Astrotech Corporation 4.91% 9.72% -32.75% -46.02% -21.34% -43.19%

For the past year General Dynamics Corporation had bullish trend while Astrotech Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

General Dynamics Corporation beats Astrotech Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral. The Astro Scientific segment develops, manufactures, and sells chemical analyzers for use in the airport security, military, breath analysis markets, including MMS-1000, a small and low-power desktop analyzer designed for the laboratory market; and OEM-1000, an original equipment manufacturer component that drives the MMS-1000. This segment also develops vaccines and other therapeutics. The Astral segment offers Astral Black ICE, a system targeted mainly towards the black-and-white feature film and television series digitization and restoration markets; Astral Color ICE, a standalone AI software solution that integrates into film scanners to enable color image correction and enhancement; and Astral HDR ICE, high dynamic range solution that upgrades digital and traditional films to the HDR10 standard. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is headquartered in Austin, Texas.