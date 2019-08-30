Comparing of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Generac Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.01% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Generac Holdings Inc. has 1.7% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Generac Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generac Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34.60% 10.60% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Generac Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Generac Holdings Inc. N/A 61 18.02 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Generac Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Generac Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Generac Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.86 1.87 2.58

Generac Holdings Inc. currently has an average target price of $78, suggesting a potential downside of -0.18%. The peers have a potential upside of 62.97%. Based on the results shown earlier, Generac Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Generac Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Generac Holdings Inc. -0.5% 2.55% 31.89% 36.57% 36.67% 45.47% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Generac Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Generac Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Generac Holdings Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 1.57 Quick Ratio. Generac Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Generac Holdings Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.23 shows that Generac Holdings Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Generac Holdings Inc.’s peers are 33.94% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Dividends

Generac Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Generac Holdings Inc.’s peers beat Generac Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular-based remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW. In addition, the company offers various portable generators ranging in size from 800W to 17,500W; engine driven power washers; water pumps; and outdoor power equipment, such as trimmers and brush mowers, log splitters, lawn and leaf vacuums, and chipper shredders. Further, it provides light towers, mobile generators, and flameless heaters; light-commercial standby generators ranging from 22kW to 150kW and related transfer switches providing three-phase power small and mid-sized businesses; and industrial generators ranging in output from 10kW up to 3,250kW as emergency backup for large healthcare, telecom, datacom, commercial office, municipal, and manufacturing customers. Further, the company sells aftermarket service parts to dealers, and proprietary engines to third-party original equipment manufacturers. It distributes its products through independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce merchants, electrical and HVAC wholesalers, catalogs, and equipment rental companies and distributors; and directly to end users under the Generac, Magnum, Tower Light, Powermate, DeWalt, DR, and Pramac brand names. Generac Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.