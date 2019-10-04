Comparing of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) and Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

This is a contrast between Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) and Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Shipping and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 9 -0.17 15.36M 0.36 27.02 Matson Inc. 37 1.17 39.24M 2.56 15.98

In table 1 we can see Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Matson Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Matson Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading Limited. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 163,404,255.32% 1.4% 0.9% Matson Inc. 105,285,752.62% 14.5% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Matson Inc.’s 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Matson Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Matson Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.7% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares and 87.5% of Matson Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s shares. Comparatively, Matson Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -6.05% 10.57% -6.87% 28.1% -33.75% 21.93% Matson Inc. -0.17% 4.23% 5.87% 21.65% 16.69% 27.76%

For the past year Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was less bullish than Matson Inc.

Summary

Matson Inc. beats on 9 of the 13 factors Genco Shipping & Trading Limited.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California; and provides container and conventional freight services between New Zealand and other South Pacific Islands including Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Niue, Vanuatu, Nauru, and the Solomon Islands. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise. This segment also offers container stevedoring, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. It operates a fleet of 22 owned and 5 chartered vessels. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation services, including domestic and international rail intermodal service; long-haul and regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project work, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight; and supply chain management, and warehousing and distribution services. This segment also offers freight forwarding, consolidation, customs brokerage, purchase order management, and non-vessel operating common carrier services. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.