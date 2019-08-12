Comparing of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) and EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Since Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) and EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 8 0.87 N/A 0.36 27.02 EuroDry Ltd. 8 0.67 N/A 1.23 6.37

In table 1 we can see Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and EuroDry Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. EuroDry Ltd. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Genco Shipping & Trading Limited. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than EuroDry Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.9% EuroDry Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 2.3%

Liquidity

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EuroDry Ltd. are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to EuroDry Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and EuroDry Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0 1 3 2.75 EuroDry Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s average price target is $17.38, while its potential upside is 117.25%. EuroDry Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average price target and a 44.55% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is looking more favorable than EuroDry Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and EuroDry Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 85.7% and 7.9% respectively. About 0.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, EuroDry Ltd. has 61.61% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -6.05% 10.57% -6.87% 28.1% -33.75% 21.93% EuroDry Ltd. -5.46% 7.55% -2.1% -10.29% -1.11% -8.6%

For the past year Genco Shipping & Trading Limited had bullish trend while EuroDry Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited beats EuroDry Ltd. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

EuroDry Ltd. operates independently of Euroseas Ltd. as of May 31, 2018.