Comparing of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares and 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc shares. About 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Verona Pharma plc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.