Comparing of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

We are contrasting Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Liquidity

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. which has a 14.5 Current Ratio and a 14.5 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $82.67, with potential upside of 72.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares and 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. 28.34% are Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has -22.08% weaker performance while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 33.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.