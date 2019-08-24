Comparing of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Since Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 13.50 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Dynavax Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Dynavax Technologies Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus target price and a 525.00% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 23.6% and 83.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.