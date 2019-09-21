Comparing of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.83 N/A -2.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Liquidity

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 276.94% and its average target price is $17.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 28.34%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.