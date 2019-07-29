Comparing of GEE Group Inc. (JOB) and 51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

GEE Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) and 51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS), both competing one another are Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEE Group Inc. 1 0.05 N/A -0.91 0.00 51job Inc. 76 0.00 N/A 2.77 26.05

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has GEE Group Inc. and 51job Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEE Group Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -6.9% 51job Inc. 0.00% 19% 11%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 4.06 shows that GEE Group Inc. is 306.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, 51job Inc.’s 36.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of GEE Group Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor 51job Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. 51job Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than GEE Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GEE Group Inc. and 51job Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.9% and 48.1% respectively. 27.22% are GEE Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% are 51job Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GEE Group Inc. -8.48% -15.63% -37.94% -51.14% -55% 53.63% 51job Inc. -16.59% -19.84% 2.86% 14.04% -27% 15.61%

For the past year GEE Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than 51job Inc.

Summary

51job Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors GEE Group Inc.

Gee Group Inc. provides staffing services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients. The company also provides data entry assistants, who offer electronic medical record services for emergency departments, specialty physician practices, and clinics. It markets its services under the General Employment Enterprises, Omni One, Business Management Personnel, Ashley Ellis, Agile Resources, Scribe Solutions Inc., Access Data Consulting Corporation, Paladin Consulting Inc., Triad Personnel Services, Triad Staffing, Generation Technologies, BMCH, and BMCHPA trade names. The company was formerly known as General Employment Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Gee Group Inc. in July 2016. Gee Group Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois. Gee Group Inc. is a subsidiary of LEED HR, LLC.

51job, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, and 51jingying.com; and print advertising services through 51job Weekly, a city-specific recruitment advertising publication. It also offers other human resource related services, such as business process outsourcing that consist of social insurance and benefits processing, regulatory compliance with local governmental employment regulations, and payroll processing; and conducts training seminars in business management, leadership, sales and marketing, human resource, negotiation skills, financial planning and analysis, public administration, manufacturing, secretarial, and other skills. In addition, the company provides campus recruitment services to corporations that seek to recruit college and university students; and executive search and placement services to employers seeking to fill mid-level professional, managerial, and junior executive positions. Further, it offers professional assessment tools that assist human resource departments in evaluating capabilities and dispositions of job candidates and existing employees; provides talent assessment services; conducts general and customized surveys on salary, employee retention, and other human resource related topics; organizes and hosts annual human resource conferences and events; and offers hiring and support services to employers on select recruitment projects. The company serves multinational corporations, large national Chinese corporations, and local Chinese enterprises. It provides its services through sales offices, and a national sales and customer service call center in Wuhan. 51job, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.