Comparing of GCI Liberty Inc. (GLIBA) and pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) and pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Telecom Services – Domestic. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCI Liberty Inc. 62 0.37 87.06M -0.09 0.00 pdvWireless Inc. 40 0.00 3.55M -2.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see GCI Liberty Inc. and pdvWireless Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCI Liberty Inc. 140,828,210.93% -0.5% -0.3% pdvWireless Inc. 8,955,600.40% -22% -20.5%

Analyst Ratings

GCI Liberty Inc. and pdvWireless Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GCI Liberty Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 pdvWireless Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

GCI Liberty Inc. has a 10.27% upside potential and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.4% of GCI Liberty Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.5% of pdvWireless Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of GCI Liberty Inc. shares. Comparatively, pdvWireless Inc. has 4.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GCI Liberty Inc. -6.5% -4.36% 0.59% 35.38% 28.45% 45.12% pdvWireless Inc. -1.77% -6.34% 11.9% 14.43% 45.15% 18.99%

For the past year GCI Liberty Inc. has stronger performance than pdvWireless Inc.

Summary

GCI Liberty Inc. beats pdvWireless Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

GCI Liberty, Inc. provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.