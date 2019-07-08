Comparing of GCI Liberty Inc. (GLIBA) and Its Competitors

GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) is a company in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GCI Liberty Inc. has 96% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 56.54% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1% of GCI Liberty Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.27% of all Telecom Services – Domestic companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have GCI Liberty Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCI Liberty Inc. 0.00% -0.50% -0.30% Industry Average 20.81% 35.60% 4.86%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing GCI Liberty Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GCI Liberty Inc. N/A 54 0.00 Industry Average 654.88M 3.15B 51.34

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for GCI Liberty Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GCI Liberty Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 2.50 3.20 2.14 2.76

$65.67 is the consensus target price of GCI Liberty Inc., with a potential upside of 5.07%. The competitors have a potential upside of -56.06%. Given GCI Liberty Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GCI Liberty Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GCI Liberty Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GCI Liberty Inc. -1.16% 1.87% 14.55% 26.35% 36.99% 43.08% Industry Average 3.43% 7.51% 17.79% 36.34% 41.38% 31.60%

For the past year GCI Liberty Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

GCI Liberty Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

GCI Liberty Inc.’s peers beat GCI Liberty Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

GCI Liberty, Inc. provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.