Comparing of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) and Its Competitors

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gates Industrial Corporation plc has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Gates Industrial Corporation plc has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gates Industrial Corporation plc and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0.00% 40.10% 12.10% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation & Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gates Industrial Corporation plc N/A 14 3.89 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Gates Industrial Corporation plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Gates Industrial Corporation plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.67 1.83 2.29 2.56

Gates Industrial Corporation plc currently has an average target price of $16, suggesting a potential upside of 104.34%. The peers have a potential upside of 66.89%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gates Industrial Corporation plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gates Industrial Corporation plc -3.26% -4.36% -31.67% -25.61% -28.65% -17.07% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Gates Industrial Corporation plc had bearish trend while Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gates Industrial Corporation plc are 2.9 and 2. Competitively, Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s peers have 2.28 and 1.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gates Industrial Corporation plc has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s peers.

Dividends

Gates Industrial Corporation plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s peers beat Gates Industrial Corporation plc.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. Its power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts. Its fluid power products consist of hydraulic hoses and assemblies, hydraulic couplings, hydraulic tubing products, industrial hoses and assemblies, and engine hoses. The company's fluid power products are used in stationary hydraulics, mobile hydraulics, engine systems, and other industrial applications. It serves various end markets, such as construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, general industrial, consumer products, and others. The company sells its engineered products under the Gates brand. It offers its products to replacement channel customers, as well as to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Denver, Colorado.