Comparing of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA)

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gates Industrial Corporation plc 12 0.93 N/A 2.82 3.89 Colfax Corporation 125 0.84 N/A 0.52 240.87

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gates Industrial Corporation plc and Colfax Corporation. Colfax Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Gates Industrial Corporation plc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Colfax Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gates Industrial Corporation plc and Colfax Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0.00% 40.1% 12.1% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Gates Industrial Corporation plc and Colfax Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0 1 2 2.67 Colfax Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s upside potential currently stands at 44.65% and an $15 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

About 0.1% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gates Industrial Corporation plc -3.26% -4.36% -31.67% -25.61% -28.65% -17.07% Colfax Corporation -3.9% -0.18% -6.43% 10.42% 0% 22.03%

For the past year Gates Industrial Corporation plc had bearish trend while Colfax Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Gates Industrial Corporation plc beats on 7 of the 11 factors Colfax Corporation.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. Its power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts. Its fluid power products consist of hydraulic hoses and assemblies, hydraulic couplings, hydraulic tubing products, industrial hoses and assemblies, and engine hoses. The company's fluid power products are used in stationary hydraulics, mobile hydraulics, engine systems, and other industrial applications. It serves various end markets, such as construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, general industrial, consumer products, and others. The company sells its engineered products under the Gates brand. It offers its products to replacement channel customers, as well as to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Denver, Colorado.