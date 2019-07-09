Comparing of GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) and Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) and Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Partners LP 22 2.82 N/A 2.02 10.37 Teekay Corporation 4 0.21 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) and Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Partners LP 0.00% 11.1% 3.8% Teekay Corporation 0.00% -9.3% -1%

Volatility & Risk

GasLog Partners LP’s current beta is 1.17 and it happens to be 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Teekay Corporation has beta of 1.36 which is 36.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

GasLog Partners LP’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Teekay Corporation are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Teekay Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to GasLog Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

GasLog Partners LP and Teekay Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Partners LP 0 3 0 2.00 Teekay Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

GasLog Partners LP’s upside potential currently stands at 4.84% and an $22.33 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.9% of GasLog Partners LP shares and 42.6% of Teekay Corporation shares. GasLog Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 27.2%. Competitively, 41.7% are Teekay Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GasLog Partners LP 2.34% -5.96% -6.59% -14.47% -14.15% 6.01% Teekay Corporation 1.18% -6.94% 17.21% -39.24% -52.01% 28.44%

For the past year GasLog Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than Teekay Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors GasLog Partners LP beats Teekay Corporation.

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects. The company also operates floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units, as well as other vessels used to service its FPSO contracts; liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas carriers; and conventional crude oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of 214 vessels. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.