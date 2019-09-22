Comparing of GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) and DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS)

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) and DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Ltd. 15 1.64 N/A 0.09 160.00 DryShips Inc. 4 2.49 N/A 0.23 16.94

Table 1 highlights GasLog Ltd. and DryShips Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. DryShips Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GasLog Ltd. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. GasLog Ltd. is currently more expensive than DryShips Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of GasLog Ltd. and DryShips Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Ltd. 0.00% 0.8% 0.1% DryShips Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

GasLog Ltd.’s 1.08 beta indicates that its volatility is 8.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, DryShips Inc.’s 46.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for GasLog Ltd. and DryShips Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 DryShips Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

GasLog Ltd.’s upside potential is 32.65% at a $18 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both GasLog Ltd. and DryShips Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.4% and 0.8% respectively. 48.71% are GasLog Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 83.35% of DryShips Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GasLog Ltd. -5.57% -0.77% -10.04% -23.23% -14.04% -13.49% DryShips Inc. -4.9% 3.47% -4.9% -24.07% -25.95% -31.33%

For the past year GasLog Ltd. was less bearish than DryShips Inc.

Summary

GasLog Ltd. beats on 9 of the 11 factors DryShips Inc.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 1, 2017, it owned a fleet of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships on the water and 5 on order, as well as had an LNG carrier leased back under a long-term bareboat charter. The company also offers technical ship management services for LNG carriers owned by third parties. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.

DryShips Inc. owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through two segments, Drybulk and Offshore Support. The Drybulk segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries. The Offshore Support segment provides its services to the global offshore energy industry. As of September 12, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 13 Panamax drybulk vessels; 4 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels; 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; 1 very large crude carrier; 2 Aframax tankers; 1 Suezmax tanker; 2 very large gas carriers; and 6 offshore support vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels. DryShips Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.