Comparing of Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Both Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.80 N/A -0.07 0.00 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Garrison Capital Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.7% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Garrison Capital Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.