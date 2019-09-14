Comparing of Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

We will be comparing the differences between Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.79 N/A -0.07 0.00 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Garrison Capital Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Garrison Capital Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Garrison Capital Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.7% and 40.23%. Garrison Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund beats Garrison Capital Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.