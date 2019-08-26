Comparing of Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) and BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Both Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) and BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) are Auto Parts companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion Inc. 16 0.25 N/A 4.06 3.49 BorgWarner Inc. 39 0.63 N/A 3.79 9.97

In table 1 we can see Garrett Motion Inc. and BorgWarner Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BorgWarner Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Garrett Motion Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Garrett Motion Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Garrett Motion Inc. and BorgWarner Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion Inc. 0.00% -51.3% 54.2% BorgWarner Inc. 0.00% 18.1% 7.6%

Liquidity

Garrett Motion Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, BorgWarner Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. BorgWarner Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Garrett Motion Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Garrett Motion Inc. and BorgWarner Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BorgWarner Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, BorgWarner Inc.’s potential upside is 46.79% and its consensus price target is $45.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Garrett Motion Inc. and BorgWarner Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.6% and 94.2%. Garrett Motion Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, 0.5% are BorgWarner Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrett Motion Inc. -4.26% -6.03% -21.28% -10.66% 0% 14.83% BorgWarner Inc. -11.02% -9.89% -7.92% -6.62% -17.03% 8.81%

For the past year Garrett Motion Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BorgWarner Inc.

Summary

BorgWarner Inc. beats Garrett Motion Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles. It also provides emissions systems, including electric air pumps and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) modules, EGR coolers, EGR tubes, and EGR valves; thermal systems products comprising viscous fan drives, polymer fans, and coolant pumps; and glow plugs, diesel cold start systems, and other gasoline ignition technologies. The Drivetrain segment develops and manufactures friction and mechanical products, including dual and friction clutch modules, friction and steel plates, transmission bands, torque converter clutches, one-way clutches, and torsional vibration dampers. This segment also offers control products comprising electro-hydraulic solenoids, transmission solenoid modules, and dual clutch control modules; torque management products, such as rear-wheel drive/all-wheel drive (AWD) transfer case systems, front wheel drive-AWD coupling systems, and cross-axle coupling systems; and starter motors, alternators, and hybrid electric motors. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles consisting of passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, such as medium-duty and heavy duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, including agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. BorgWarner Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.