Comparing of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) and Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Both Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) and Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garmin Ltd. 80 4.14 N/A 3.71 21.19 Trimble Inc. 41 2.89 N/A 1.21 34.81

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Garmin Ltd. and Trimble Inc. Trimble Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Garmin Ltd. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Garmin Ltd. is currently more affordable than Trimble Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Garmin Ltd. and Trimble Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garmin Ltd. 0.00% 17.4% 13.6% Trimble Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 5.1%

Risk & Volatility

Garmin Ltd. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Trimble Inc.’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Garmin Ltd. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Trimble Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Garmin Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trimble Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Garmin Ltd. and Trimble Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Garmin Ltd. 1 2 0 2.67 Trimble Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Garmin Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.53% and an $75.75 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Trimble Inc. is $46, which is potential 23.79% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Trimble Inc. is looking more favorable than Garmin Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.5% of Garmin Ltd. shares and 98.5% of Trimble Inc. shares. About 1.2% of Garmin Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Trimble Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garmin Ltd. -1.13% -1.63% -1.84% 13.73% 26.96% 24.12% Trimble Inc. -6.57% -7.69% 4.45% 13.51% 20.81% 28.41%

For the past year Garmin Ltd. has weaker performance than Trimble Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Garmin Ltd. beats Trimble Inc.

Garmin Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment solutions; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names. The Aviation segment provides navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, weather radar, radar altimeter, datalink weather, in-cockpit and cloud connectivity, automated logbook, voice and touch control, and other products and services; wearables, portables, and apps; and traffic collision avoidance, and terrain awareness and warning systems. It also offers controller-pilot data link, a suite of automatic dependent surveillance broadcast solutions. The Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, fish finders, sounders, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wrist-worn devices, sailing products, and entertainment products. The Outdoor segment offers outdoor handhelds, wearable devices, golf devices, and dog tracking and training/pet obedience devices. The Fitness segment provides running/multi-sport watches, cycling computers, cycling power meters, cycling safety and awareness products, and activity tracking devices, as well as Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are Web and mobile platforms for users to track and analyze their fitness and wellness data. The company sells its global positioning system receivers and accessories to retail outlets; and aviation products to aviation dealers and aircraft manufacturers through a network of independent dealers and distributors. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the work processes of office and mobile field professionals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Engineering and Construction segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. Its Field Solutions segment provides guidance and positioning, and automated application systems; and information management solutions, as well as systems to collect authoritative field data. The companyÂ’s Mobile Solutions segment offers fleet and transportation management, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solution; and work management and scheduling, and worker safety and mobility solutions. Its Advanced Devices segment supplies global navigation satellite system modules (GNSS), licensing and complementary technologies, and GNSS-integrated sub-system solutions; global positioning system receivers and embedded modules; and precision products. The company serves agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, environmental management, natural resources, transportation, and utility sectors, as well as governments. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.